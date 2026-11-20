Kushner says Russia open to NATO-like security pact for Ukraine

US special envoy Jared Kushner said that Washington believes Russia is "comfortable" with the idea of NATO-like (Article 5-style) security guarantees for Ukraine as part of a broader push to end the war, following President Donald Trump's talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

At a meeting on Thursday with European leaders in Germany’s capital, Berlin, US President Donald Trump’s envoy and son-in-law Jared Kushner said he believes Russia is 'okay' with NATO-like security guarantees for post-war Ukraine.

Kushner’s Remarks:

Speaking around talks involving European leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Kushner said Trump is open to an Article 5-style mutual defense framework for Kyiv—while stressing that Washington must protect its own interests and wants an agreement made alongside European partners rather than imposed unilaterally.

Kushner’s comments came just hours after an unprecedented summit involving Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Shenzhen, China. At that meeting, Putin promised to retaliate against Ukraine’s attacks on Russia.

Pushback & Skepticism:

The claim faces sharp pushback on multiple fronts. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov rejected "quasi-membership" in NATO for Ukraine as unacceptable, and Moscow continues to oppose Western troops stationed in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Zelenskyy noted uncertainty over whether all sides share the same definition of Article 5—which in Kyiv's view entails partner forces on the ground—amid reports that US negotiators have also floated territorial trade-offs in talks.

Escalation on the Ground:

The diplomatic push comes amid intense fighting, including renewed strikes on the Kerch Bridge linking Russia and Crimea and heavy Russian missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure and bridges in Kyiv.