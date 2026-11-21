Chapo Isidro arrest: Violence grips Sinaloa as security forces deploy to restore order

Violence erupted in Guasave city in the Mexican state of Sinaloa when Mexican military forces reportedly arrested the leader of Los Mazatlecos, Fausto Isidro Meza Flores, infamously known as El Chapo Isidro.



According to multiple Mexican media outlets, the capture of the drug trafficker on the FBI's Most Wanted Fugitives list took place on Friday.

Viral footage on social media shows helicopters probably associated with the Mexican authorities gunning down apparently armed individuals on the ground.

Gunshots rang and echoed across the city as officials confirmed attacks on security forces.

Describing the chaos on the ground, a resident told CNN that armed men had taken over the private hospitals and set fire to gas stations and convenience stores.

“I had to take shelter inside some shops that pulled down their security shutters well before closing time,” he told the outlet, adding, People are still trapped inside.

“Just meters away from where I was, a convoy of heavily armed civilians passed by, firing shots.”

Amid the violence, Sinaloa's state government strongly advised residents of Gusasave to remain indoors as security forces conduct an operation to bring order.

The reported arrest follows Mexican authorities' pledge to take on key drug criminal organisations operating in the country.