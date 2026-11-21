South Africa’s first female deputy president and former UN women chief, dies at 71
Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, who served as South Africa’s deputy president from 2005 to 2008 and led UN Women for eight years, passed away on Friday, the Presidency confirmed
Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, South Africa's first female deputy president and a former United Nations Under-Secretary-General, has died at the age of 71.
The South African Presidency announced her passing on Friday evening, November 20, 2026.
Acting President Paul Mashatile confirmed the news, remembering her as a distinguished stateswoman, educator, and global advocate for women's rights.
Career Highlights
Anti-Apartheid Activism & Early Career:
Born on November 3, 1955, in KwaZulu-Natal, she began her career as a teacher and anti-apartheid activist before joining the first democratically elected South African parliament in 1994.
South African Cabinet & Deputy Presidency:
Prior to becoming deputy president, she served as Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry and Minister of Minerals and Energy.
She served as Deputy President of South Africa from June 2005 to September 2008, making history as the first woman to hold the position and the highest-ranking woman in the country's government at that time.
United Nations Leadership:
On the international stage, she served as United Nations Under-Secretary-General and Executive Director of UN Women from August 2013 to August 2021, where she championed global gender equality initiatives.
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