FBI investigates suspected hack of critical law enforcement database

For the second time in recent months, a breach in the system of the Federal Bureau of Investigation was suspected by the apparent hackers as the agency investigates a cyber intrusion into the heart of its criminal information database, a critical system used by law enforcement to share information on criminal suspects, outstanding warrants and background checks.



According to CNN, citing sources, the intrusion was discovered in recent days in the database that serves as a lifeline between federal, state and local law enforcement.

Concerned over the matter, a former FBI official, who previously investigated cybercriminal groups, said, “Every day, officers across the country rely on NCIC to identify wanted fugitives, check for outstanding warrants, and access information that can directly impact officer and public safety."

He said, "My concern isn’t simply whether hackers gained access to sensitive information, although that is an issue, but whether they could compromise the accuracy of the information that officers rely on.”

The discovery comes on the heels of a string of outages in several sectors of the United States as the Trump administration moved to assuage public fears over cybersecurity threats.