Denmark urges EU to tighten restrictions on Russians after foiled plot

According to a message sent to EU governments and confirmed by two diplomats, Denmark has urged European Union member states to take decisive measures showing European strength against Russia, after authorities stated they had thwarted an alleged Russian-backed assassination attempt.

According to Reuters, the message sent on Friday evening to senior European diplomats stated that the bloc should tighten limits on Russian nationals’ access to the Schengen zone comprising a suspension of travel visas for Russian nationals and a Schengen-wide refusal to accept non-biometric Russian passports as mentioned in the message. On Friday, the Russian embassy in Copenhagen stated that Denmark’s accusations were not supported by proof.

Earlier, Russia was charged by multiple nations in similar cases though Moscow has maintained that such claims are driven by anti-Russia sentiment in Europe. Western governments have also accused Russia of being involved in several sabotage incidents, especially those involving undersea cables and pipelines, but direct evidence linking Moscow to the incidents remains uncertain.