'Killer robots': Nations agree to talks on new rules within two years
A diplomat involved in the talks from a country supporting new laws said the outcome was 'disappointing but could have been much worse'
UN talks on regulating weapons with little or no human oversight ended on Saturday with a pledge for further discussions to develop new rules within two years, an outcome weakened by Russia's opposition and disappointing human rights groups.
Proponents had called for legally binding rules within a short timeframe to regulate weapons systems that can identify and engage targets with varying degrees of autonomy, sometimes called "killer robots".
Around 100 countries backed this position but big arms-producing nations like the US, Russia and Israel opposed this, resulting in a watered-down agreement that left open the question of whether future measures would be legally binding.
The member states of the Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons had been meeting in Geneva since Monday as alarm grows over the use of lethal autonomous weapons systems in conflicts, including in Ukraine, Sudan and the Middle East.
The UN secretary-general, the pope and the Red Cross have all called for strong and legally binding rules.
The meeting's Swiss chair, Julien Thoeni, hailed the deal as a significant achievement for humanitarian disarmament after more than 10 years of talks.
“It shows that even in today’s deeply divided world, multilateral diplomacy can still deliver concrete results," he told reporters in a hoarse voice as talks concluded after 4 a.m. (0300 GMT).
A diplomat involved in the talks from a country supporting new laws said the outcome was "disappointing but could have been much worse".
Negotiators spent hours wrangling over a handful of words overnight, diplomats said, after Russian objections to rules of procedure forced the cancellation of some formal meetings.
Many rights groups criticised the outcome, which they said means technology now has a chance to overtake diplomacy.
"Delaying the creation of a legally binding instrument puts civilians and humanity at risk,” said Nicole van Rooijen, executive director at Stop Killer Robots, on the sidelines of the talks.
Some observers and former military officials say states should be prepared to consider a new process outside the current UN framework, which requires all 128 state parties to agree by consensus.
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