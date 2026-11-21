Canada defense minister says no shift in US military ties amid rising tensions

Canadian Defense Minister David McGuinty reportedly stated that he has not seen a purportedly secret US memo setting out restrictions on cooperation between Canadian and US militaries, adding that both nations’ militaries maintain close cooperation.

According to Reuters, McGuinty said that on the margins of a security conference in Halifax he had not seen a memo sent by US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, imposing new restrictions on military ties between Canada and the United States.

He further explained that Canadian and American militaries continue to work in lockstep on issues such as ships working in the Caribbean to stop the trafficking of cocaine, fentanyl and other illegal drugs on integrated missile systems and when fighter jets are urgently dispatched across North America.

McGuinty stated Canada was required to take greater ownership of its own defense and security including in its Arctic region and that the country was developing its own competitor to Starlink to shield its sovereignty in communications.

Furthermore, he acknowledged that some of the recent changes in Canadian defense were sparked by threats made by Trump and that the breakdown of the world order underscored by Prime Minister Mark Carney called for a significant boost in the country’s military funding.