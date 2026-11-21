France rejects new EU budget proposal over farm funding cuts, calls it 'disappointing'

The French presidency rejected European Council President António Costa’s latest negotiating proposal for the EU’s 2028–2034 long-term budget on Saturday, November 21, 2026, calling it "deeply disappointing" and warning that it does not provide a basis for an agreement.

Key Takeaways

The latest negotiating proposal for the European Union's next long-term budget is "deeply disappointing", the French presidency said on Saturday.

"It falls well short of what is needed, particularly on the Common Agricultural Policy, notably to guarantee income support for farmers,” the presidency said in a statement.

"As it stands, this proposal from the President of the European Council does not provide a basis for an agreement."

Farm Subsidies at the Center:

Paris said the draft falls well short on the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP)—specifically failing to guarantee sufficient income support for European farmers.

A Smaller Compromised Budget:

Costa’s revised blueprint trims the overall multi-year budget by €204 billion compared to the European Commission’s original 2025 proposal, bringing it down to roughly €1.6 trillion to appease fiscally conservative Northern European states led by Germany.

High-Stakes Summit Next Week:

EU leaders are scheduled to debate the budget plan in Brussels next week, aiming to secure an overarching political deal before the end of 2026 for formal adoption in 2027.

The EU budget is how the 27-member bloc finances all of its policies - from supporting farmers to developing new technology and supporting industry and research against competition from China and the United States.

European Council President Antonio Costa, opens new tab on Saturday circulated a new proposal to member states for the next long-term budget for the 2028-2034 period.