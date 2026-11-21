EU and Indonesia sign landmark free trade deal after 10-year talks

The European Union and Indonesia officially signed their landmark Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) and Investment Protection Agreement (IPA) in Brussels, concluding nearly a decade of negotiations that began in 2016.

Key Highlights of the Agreement

EU and Indonesia sign landmark free trade deal after 10-year talks

Massive Tariff Elimination:

The pact eliminates import duties on 98.5% of EU tariff lines entering Indonesia and 90.4% of Indonesian tariff lines entering the EU—creating a combined market of roughly 730 million consumers.

Major Savings & Sector Gains:

European exporters are projected to save over €600 million ($658 million) annually in customs duties, with Indonesia's 50% tariff on EU cars phased out over five years. Indonesian exporters gain zero-duty access for key sectors including footwear, textiles, fisheries, and palm oil.

Sustainability & Safeguards:

To resolve longstanding disputes over deforestation, the deal includes a dedicated protocol on sustainable palm oil and binds both sides to Paris Agreement climate commitments. Sensitive EU agricultural goods—such as rice, sugar, eggs, fresh bananas, and ethanol—remain excluded from tariff liberalization.

Next Steps:

Both sides aim to complete legislative ratification in the European Parliament and Indonesia so the deal can provisionally take effect in 2027.