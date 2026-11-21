Zelenskiy says, Trump urges Europe to cut Ukraine spending for a peace deal

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday, November 21, 2026, that US President Donald Trump told European leaders this week they were spending a lot of money on the war in Ukraine and could instead use those funds at home if a peace deal were reached with Russia.

Trump's Pitch to Europe:

During a call with European leaders earlier in the week, Trump questioned the rationale for continued military aid, comparing the conflict to the Battle of Gettysburg and arguing Europe was spending "billions and billions" on Ukraine that could be spent on their own "beautiful countries".

"He said that Europe is spending a lot of money, and they could spend it on themselves after the end (of the war)," Zelenskiy, who attended the meeting in Berlin, told reporters before talks with British Defence Secretary Wes Streeting in Kyiv. "It didn't sound like a threat."

Trump said on his return to Washington on Friday that Putin had clearly expressed his desire to end the war in Ukraine by diplomatic means during their talks. But Zelenskiy said he was not convinced about Putin's intentions.

Zelenskiy's Skepticism on Moscow:

While noting that Washington is working to arrange another round of peace talks as soon as possible, Zelenskiy expressed doubt that Russian President Vladimir Putin is genuinely prepared to negotiate. "I'm a little bit more skeptical than Americans that he's ready for compromises," Zelenskiy said, adding that he expects Moscow to try to delay future meetings.

Putin has shown no sign of dropping his demand that Ukraine surrender all of its eastern region of Donbas in return for peace.

Zelenskiy has rejected this, saying many Ukrainian soldiers have died defending land there since Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022.

Zelenskiy welcomed recent announcements by US envoys on including Europe as full partners in the peace process, which resumed after a nine-month hiatus with talks in Abu Dhabi this month. But he said the US envoys now needed to agree an agenda and the timing for another round of talks.

"Certainly, America will try to make the meeting happen as soon as possible. And I am confident Russia will take ‌all steps to slightly postpone such a meeting," Zelenskiy said.

Putin accused Kyiv and Europe on Thursday of not being able to make compromises to resolve the war in Ukraine.

European Pushback:

Following Trump's remarks, European officials reiterated their commitment to backing Kyiv, warning that allowing Russia to prevail would carry severe security consequences across the continent.