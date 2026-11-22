Bayer settles major weed-killer lawsuit worth billions

Bayer, the agrochemical and biotech giant just made a rather hefty settlement and has agreed to pay billions of dollars to people who sued the company alleging the weed-killer Roundup caused their cancer.

A judge in Missouri gave the final approval to the nationwide settlement that could cost the company up to $7.25 billion in the coming years.

The money will go to thousands of people who have been or will be diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma, a type of blood cancer which is claimed to be linked to glyphosate, the main ingredient in Roundup.

Under the settlement in circuit court, people affected could receive anywhere from $10,000 to $165,000 in compensation, depending on whether their work in agriculture or other occupations exposed them to higher levels of glyphosate, the age when they were diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma as well as other factors.

In a statement, the CEO of Bayer, Bill Anderson, called the settlement a "decisive milestone" that will "mitigate the risks" of pending and future litigation.

The presiding judge, Timothy Boyer, said it was "among the largest in the history of mass tort personal-injury class action settlements."

Earlier this year, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of Bayer, the German company that now owns the product Roundup after acquiring its original developer, Monsanto, in 2018, finding that it could be shielded from lawsuits filed in state courts over claims that it failed to warn consumers about the cancer-causing effects of glyphosate.

Roundup is the most widely used weed-killer in the world.

The attorney representing the plaintiffs, Christopher Seeger, said in a statement that "Today's final approval order delivers guaranteed compensation to Roundup cancer victims who have waited more than a decade for justice."

The latest settlement comes in addition to a previous one in which Bayer agreed to pay between about $10 billion and $11 billion to settle more than 100,000 claims related to Roundup.