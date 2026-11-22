Theresa May warns Andy Burnham to 'Accept Brexit and Move On'

Former British Prime Minister Theresa May warned Prime Minister Andy Burnham on Sunday, November 22, 2026, to "accept Brexit and move on," saying she was "aghast" at his push to reopen Britain's relationship with the European Union.

Theresa May warns Andy Burnham to 'Accept Brexit and Move On'

Key Details:

Theresa May has urged Andy Burnham to 'move on' rather than plunge the UK into chaos with a bid to rejoin the EU.

In an exclusive interview to be broadcast on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, Baroness May, who spent three years negotiating an EU exit deal, said "Brexit is done. Just accept Brexit and move on".

She claimed Burnham "wants to pat people on the head" by suggesting "remember that vote? Well, you got it wrong, didn't you. So have another go and come out with the right answer."

May, who was prime minister between 2016 and 2019 urged Andy Burnham to "just get on with" today's challenges rather than re-opening the conversation around being in the European Union.

May urged Burnham to focus on current challenges—such as economic growth and national security—rather than reviving EU membership debates

Before becoming PM she had campaigned to stay in the EU, but when in No 10 she presided over three years of tortuous negotiations.

The deal she concluded was rejected by MPs. She was forced to quit and was replaced by Boris Johnson in 2019.

Telling Burnham to "move on", she said: "What I saw was that the extent of those negotiations, the hours that have to be put in - it's across the whole of government.

"It's not just prime ministerial time, cabinet ministers' time, officials' time, to-ing and fro-ing on those negotiations. Because you have to negotiate hard in order to make sure that you're getting out what you want.

"And that's one of the reasons why I look slightly aghast at what Andy Burnham is talking about, further negotiations of going into the EU. And also we, as a country, we voted for Brexit.

"When I was prime minister I was very clear, we should deliver on that vote. So I'm afraid my message to him really is, you know, people voted for Brexit. Brexit is done. Just accept Brexit and move on."

Warning and the Context Behind:

May, who led Brexit negotiations from 2016 to 2019, warned that rejoining talks would consume the entire government and said holding a second referendum would amount to "patting voters on the head" and telling them they voted the wrong way in 2016.

Her intervention follows Burnham’s high-profile summit in Brussels this week, where he declared the post-Brexit status quo "not good enough," struck fresh cooperation deals on youth mobility, food standards, and emissions trading, and opened the door to broader long-term EU talks.

Speaking to the BBC back in 2023, she said the UK "would have been better off if MPs had backed her deal to leave the European Union".

Her deal had included the prospect of a vote on holding a second referendum, and a vote on a temporary customs union, as well as promises on workers' rights and environmental protection.

May claimed her plan was thwarted by "hardline" Brexit-supporting MPs and those who wanted to remain in the EU.