Nigeria death toll rises to 24 after boat capsized on route to funeral

A new report by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has just revealed that least 24 people died when a crowded boat carrying people to a funeral in ‌southern Nigeria capsized.

According to their statement search and rescue operations were ongoing on Saturday, with 24 bodies recovered so far and 24 survivors rescued.

Police had previously given a death toll of four and said the boat had suffered a mechanical failure though.

The same agency also revealed at the time, the boat was carrying passengers from Ayama to Ukubie community, in Bayelsa State, for a burial ceremony when the accident occurred.

Even the governor of Bayelsa ‌State, ⁠Douye Diri, visited the scene yesterday and ordered an investigation into the cause of the accident.

In his view this “should not have occurred if ⁠every department of government at the federal, state and local government diligently did their job”, according to a his office.

It is also pertinent to mention that boat accidents are common on Nigeria's inland waterways, especially in riverine ⁠communities where overcrowding is widespread and safety regulations are often flouted,” according to Reuters.