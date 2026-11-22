Indonesia factory fire kills 3; search operation continues for 36 missing

Indonesian rescue teams are searching for 36 missing workers on Sunday, November 22, 2026, after a massive blaze tore through a confectionery factory west of Jakarta, killing three people and injuring four others.

Location & Timeline:

The fire broke out late Saturday afternoon at the three-story PT Fonusa Agung Mulia candy factory in Cikande, Serang regency (Banten province), roughly 50 km (31 miles) west of Jakarta.

Rescue & Firefighting:

Fifteen people survived the blaze—including four injured workers taken to nearby hospitals and clinics. Firefighters continued cooling operations on Sunday as smoldering hotspots and collapsed roofing complicated efforts to search sections of the building where victims are believed to be trapped.

Cause Under Investigation:

Officials have not yet confirmed what sparked the fire, though survivors told local media the blaze appeared to start near a cooling unit on the third floor.