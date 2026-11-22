Update on Russian cargo skip that caught fire comes out: Report

Finland's ‌coast guard just came forward with an update about the fire onboard a Russian cargo ship that was struck by drones in the Baltic Sea. According to an update by Reuters, it continued to burn through the night even as efforts were made to douse the flames.

The Finnish military has also spoken out and claims that the strike on the Sparta II on Saturday was likely carried out by Ukraine, and that the vessel later drifted into Finnish waters where it remains at anchor.

Moreover, the 16 crew members were evacuated onto a nearby Russian ⁠ship.

The outlet also says, pictures and video released by the coast guard showed several vessels spraying the Sparta II with water cannons during the night in a bid to put out the flames and cool down containers stacked on its deck.

Recently Ukraine has sent waves of military drones towards Russia's northwest coastal Leningrad region this year, including some that strayed into the airspace of nearby Baltic countries, leading to fears that the war was spilling onto NATO territory.

For this ship in particular, bound for Russian ‌exclave ⁠Kaliningrad, was damaged in international waters west of Russia's Gogland island, Finland's Defence Forces said while corroborating the account by Russian officials.

Since it happened, ⁠Estonian Navy Commander Ivo Vark also came out to public broadcaster ERR and said, the risk of further attacks in the Gulf of Finland, a narrow arm of the Baltic Sea, cannot be ruled out.