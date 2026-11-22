Thousands protest over rising living costs, housing crisis and low wages in Portugal

Thousands of people marched through central Lisbon on Saturday despite torrential rain, protesting against significantly increasing living costs, an aggravating housing crisis and low wages in Portugal.

The demonstration was organised by CGTP, the country's largest trade union federation, known for higher wages and pensions, reduced prices for essential goods and services, and measures to control housing costs.

CGTP said turnout reached "many thousands" as protesters carrying umbrellas and wearing hooded ponchos marched along two of Lisbon's main avenues. Police did not provide an estimate of the number of participants.

Manuel Gomes, a 44-year-old factory ​worker, stated, "We work more, we have more expenses and we don't have money for day-to-day life."

Portugal's average annual earnings in 2025 were 37% below the European Union average, as per Eurostat.

Last month, inflation showed a sharp surge of 3.8%, driven by energy and food prices amid rising tensions across the Middle East.

Moreover, the country continues to face one of Europe's most severe housing affordability crises. House rates have also doubled since 2017, while rents for the latest leases have doubled, exerting more pressure on youngsters.

Luis Russo, a 66-year-old retired IT technician, stated he was demonstrating to demand "higher wages ​and pensions and against speculation in the rental market", ​accusing the ⁠government of serving "big interests" instead of ordinary people.

The protest comes after weeks of unrest, including housing activists' tent camps in Lisbon and Porto, and came amid broader demonstrations across Europe.