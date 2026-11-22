Trump says reported FBI hack 'not good' but could have benefits

United States President Donald Trump said on Saturday, November 21, 2026, that a reported cyber intrusion into a major FBI criminal database is "not good," while adding a "positive spin" by suggesting the breach could bring hidden information to light.

Trump says reported FBI hack 'not good' but could have benefits

Trump’s Remarks:

Speaking in a Saturday phone interview with Fox News, Trump said: "We just heard about it and I will say that it's not good. I don't like that."

However, he added that "maybe we'll learn things that we would have never learned otherwise," referencing the 2016 Russia investigation and unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud.

Trump says reported FBI hack 'not good' but could have benefits

Broader Context:

The NCIC is a computerized index of criminal justice information and includes records on criminal history, fugitives, missing persons and stolen properties, among other topics.

National cyber director Sean Cairncross was ousted from his role as the issues mounted, with Trump telling reporters on Friday that he "didn't think that person was good enough."

The national cyber director is tasked with advising the president on cybersecurity policy and strategy, including information security and data protection as well as deterrence of "malicious" activity.

The reported hack comes amid a wave of tech outages in the US, which have impacted travel, communications and banking, as well as an internal system used by the National Security Agency.

The incident marks at least the second major cyber incident affecting the bureau in two months (following a September breach of an FBI jobs portal by the group ShinyHunters) and comes amid a separate reported hack at the USDA and the dismissal of National Cyber Director Sean Cairncross.

The reported breach comes amid a wave of tech outages in the US, which have impacted travel, communications and banking, as well as an internal system used by the National Security Agency.

The scope of the intrusion and the identity of the attackers remain undisclosed.