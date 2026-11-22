Belgium strike threatens hundreds of flights, affecting thousands of passengers

Belgium is set to experience a major air travel disruptions on Monday, November 23, as air traffic controllers join a nationwide strike over government cost-cutting measures.

The country's air traffic control authority, Skeyes, released a statement, which read, “Skeyes has received information that a group of air traffic controllers will take part in a nationwide strike on Monday, November 23. Due to these announced work stoppages.”

“Skeyes will be unable to provide normal air traffic management services at Belgian airports and in the airspace under its responsibility from 07:00 to 21:00 Belgian time,” the statement added.

Brussels airport strike: Here's what to know

The strike was announced by a united trade union front as part of nationwide protests against austerity measures. Skeyes said only essential minimum services would work during the stoppage, which would cover emergencies and flights critical to safety.

The disruption is likely to affect thousands of passengers. Brussels Airport expected to handle 59,500 passengers across 429 flights on Monday, carrying 28,000 passengers and 216 arrivals carrying 31,500 passengers.

The company further notified that it would inform the authorities, airports as well as airlines and advised passengers to contact their airlines for updates.

Brussels Airlines deeply regretted the late notice, stating the abrupt and unexpected closure of Belgian airspace left airlines and airports with little time to reduce the impact on travellers.

Meanwhile, the Board of Airline Representatives in Belgium (BAR Belgium) that represents nearly 25 airlines, condemned the strike as the eleventh airspace-related industrial action in 11 months, calling it "abusive, irresponsible and reckless."

The federation issued a warning that repeated strikes were putting Belgium's transport connections, economy and international reputation at risk.