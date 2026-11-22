Titanic survivor's iconic diamond ring fetches £150,000 at auction

When the Titanic sank in 1912, many valuable items were lost, including human lives. However, not everything sank to the depth of the ocean.

For example, a diamond ring — worn by Lucy, Lady Duff Gordon, one of the famous surviving passengers — was perhaps, by chance, the only ring she was wearing as she escaped the sinking disaster.

Eventually, the ring survived — it is said to be her engagement ring — but other pieces of her jewellery were lost when the liner went down — ultimately, Gordon's family to call it the 'Titanic Ring.'

Now, at the auction, by Henry Aldridge & Son in Devizes, Wiltshire, the iconic ring was expected to fetch up to £80,000.

However, it blew past estimates, selling for a stunning £150,000.

In a statement, Andrew Aldridge, of Henry Aldridge & Son, said, “It’s exceptionally rare for jewellery related to a Titanic survivor to come to market but almost unprecedented for such a personal item from such a high-profile passenger to be sold at auction via direct descent."

Row over Titanic Lifeboat

Gordon and her husband, though, escaped on Lifeboat No. 1 — a capacity of 40 — however, only 12 people were on the boat when it was lowered into the water.

Strangely, the lifeboat did not return to save others. Moreover, Sir Cosmos — husband of Gordon — then handed out £5 to crew members who were with the pair on the lifeboat.

The payment, however, sparked rumours that the crew were paid not to return to rescue other passengers.