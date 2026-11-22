Titanic survivor's iconic diamond ring fetches £150,000 at auction
Titanic's survivor engagement ring sold at double its expected price
When the Titanic sank in 1912, many valuable items were lost, including human lives. However, not everything sank to the depth of the ocean.
For example, a diamond ring — worn by Lucy, Lady Duff Gordon, one of the famous surviving passengers — was perhaps, by chance, the only ring she was wearing as she escaped the sinking disaster.
Eventually, the ring survived — it is said to be her engagement ring — but other pieces of her jewellery were lost when the liner went down — ultimately, Gordon's family to call it the 'Titanic Ring.'
Now, at the auction, by Henry Aldridge & Son in Devizes, Wiltshire, the iconic ring was expected to fetch up to £80,000.
However, it blew past estimates, selling for a stunning £150,000.
In a statement, Andrew Aldridge, of Henry Aldridge & Son, said, “It’s exceptionally rare for jewellery related to a Titanic survivor to come to market but almost unprecedented for such a personal item from such a high-profile passenger to be sold at auction via direct descent."
Row over Titanic Lifeboat
Gordon and her husband, though, escaped on Lifeboat No. 1 — a capacity of 40 — however, only 12 people were on the boat when it was lowered into the water.
Strangely, the lifeboat did not return to save others. Moreover, Sir Cosmos — husband of Gordon — then handed out £5 to crew members who were with the pair on the lifeboat.
The payment, however, sparked rumours that the crew were paid not to return to rescue other passengers.
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