California officials warn of major coastal flooding as powerful Pacific storms approach

California authorities are preparing for heavy rain, strong winds and potentially dangerous flooding as powerful Pacific storms approach ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

The National Weather Service warned that an atmospheric river could bring widespread rainfall to Northern California on Tuesday and Wednesday, with up to three inches expected in parts of the San Francisco Bay Area.

Wind gusts could reach 45mph, while coastal communities face additional flooding risks as the storms coincide with unusually high king tides.

According to the US Coast Guard, tides could reach their highest levels in 18 years, raising water levels significantly across the Bay Area.

San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie announced preparations for possible flooding and urged residents to reconsider non-essential holiday travel.

“This is extremely serious, and we are acting accordingly at the city level,” Lurie said.

California's Office of Emergency Services has deployed resources, including swift-water rescue teams, to areas considered vulnerable to flooding.

Officials warned that low-lying coastal neighbourhoods could experience significant street flooding, particularly between Monday and Thursday.

The Posey Tube, connecting Alameda and Oakland, will remain closed from Sunday through Friday as a precaution.

Forecasters are also monitoring a second atmospheric river that could arrive later in the week, potentially bringing further disruption during one of America's busiest travel periods.