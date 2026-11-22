Abdul El-Sayed puts campaign feud aside to seek healthcare deal with Trump

Michigan senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed says he is willing to work with President Donald Trump and Vice-President JD Vance on healthcare reform despite their heated exchanges during the US midterm elections.

Speaking on NBC News' Meet the Press on Sunday, the Democrat said discussions with the administration were being considered.

Asked whether he planned to meet Trump or Vance, El-Sayed replied that “plans are in the works.”

He said his priority was lowering healthcare costs and ensuring Americans have access to medical coverage, regardless of political differences.

On Saturday, El-Sayed proposed naming a universal healthcare initiative “Trumpcare”, sharing an image of a gold health insurance card on social media.

Trump later reposted the image without commenting.

The president also told Fox News he was open to working with Democrats on healthcare, acknowledging that their proposals contained both positive and negative elements.

El-Sayed, who campaigned on Medicare for All, clarified that he supports a public health insurance option available to everyone, while allowing people to retain private coverage.

“My job is to make sure that we’re advancing the goal to get everybody in this country healthcare,” he told NBC News.