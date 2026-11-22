AI weapons could soon be impossible to control, Red Cross warns
The warning followed a week of United Nations talks in Geneva involving more than 120 countries
The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has warned that governments are running out of time to regulate autonomous weapons as artificial intelligence technology advances faster than international laws.
According to The Guardian, the warning followed a week of United Nations talks in Geneva involving more than 120 countries.
Delegates agreed to continue discussions on regulating autonomous weapons over the next two years, but human rights groups criticised the lack of immediate action.
Autonomous weapons can identify or attack targets with limited or no human supervision, raising concerns about civilian safety and accountability.
“If we leave this unregulated, it will be much more difficult to put the genie back in the bottle,” said ICRC official Dr Cordula Droege.
The Red Cross is calling for a legally binding international treaty banning autonomous weapons that target people and restricting other systems to ensure predictable behaviour.
“It’s not about banning all autonomous weapon systems, but to set limits in an international treaty of red lines that should never be crossed,” Droege said.
AI-assisted weapons have already been deployed in conflicts including Ukraine and Gaza, prompting concerns about civilian casualties.
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