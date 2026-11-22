Trump warns of major challenges if Chuck Schumer takes Senate leadership

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that it would be challenging for him to collaborate with Senator Chuck Schumer if the Democrat is elected as Senate majority leader.

Trump wrote on Truth Social, “It is going to be very hard for me to work with Chuck Schumer should he become Senate Majority Leader.”

“He failed badly as 'Leader' once before, one ​of the worst [in] histories, and I have little doubt that ⁠he will fail again.”

A New York Democrat, Schumer is currently minority leader in the Senate, but Democrats next year will assume control of both chambers of Congress after decisive victories in midterm elections this month.

Despite the midterm wins, Schumer confronts discontented progressives who argue a coalition increasingly shaped by younger, rebellious legislators requires new leadership.

Notably, Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen is making a bid for the Senate leadership although Schumer has stated the votes to continue working as leader. Nonetheless, after the elections, Trump appointed Stephen Miller to run the White House indicating the president will adopt an even more combative stance in his final two years in office; moreover, Trump has also hinted at working with Democrats on significant issues such as healthcare.