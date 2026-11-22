Pugh undertook the swim to call for an end to the conflict, the reopening of the strait and action to address marine pollution

British endurance swimmer Lewis Pugh has completed a three-day swim through the strait of Hormuz to raise awareness about the environmental damage caused by the Iran war.

The 56-year-old United Nations patron of the oceans, swam 15 kilometres. According to the Lewis Pugh Foundation, he witnessed attacks on commercial vessels, distant explosions and fighter jets flying overhead.

During the first day, an oil tanker was struck by a projectile approximately four kilometres from his position.

On the second day, Pugh witnessed flames rising from the liquefied petroleum gas carrier Tara Gas.

“The flames were enormous. These vessels carry highly flammable gases, and an attack on one can have catastrophic consequences, not just for crew members but also on the surrounding marine environment,” he said.

Pugh undertook the swim to call for an end to the conflict, the reopening of the strait and action to address marine pollution.

According to the UN, at least 175 vessels have been attacked since fighting began in March, with approximately 30 incidents causing significant pollution.

The strait is home to dugongs, sea turtles and whale sharks.