Van Hollen also criticised the Senate filibuster, which generally requires 60 votes to advance legislation

Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen says he is gaining support in his challenge against Chuck Schumer for Senate majority leader, ahead of a crucial party leadership vote in December.

Speaking on NBC News' Meet the Press on Sunday, the Maryland senator said he had secured backing from “north of 15” Democratic senators, although he still needs 28 votes to win.

Van Hollen expressed confidence about his chances, saying “momentum is in our direction”.

His campaign has focused on bringing change to Senate leadership, while Schumer's supporters credit the current minority leader with helping Democrats secure major victories in the midterm elections.

“Yes, because if you look at our caucus, you can see a huge appetite for change,” Van Hollen said.

He argued that Democrats must rebuild public trust and deliver meaningful results after regaining control of Congress.

“You don’t earn people’s trust by going back to business as usual,” he added.

Van Hollen also criticised the Senate filibuster, which generally requires 60 votes to advance legislation, describing it as “an anti-democratic provision.”

However, he acknowledged that any changes would require agreement within the Democratic caucus.

The senator also ruled out running for president in 2028, saying his priority would be delivering on Democrats' promises.

“So no, I’m not running for president in 2028.”