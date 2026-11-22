Howard Lutnick's $25mn donation reportedly led to Trump dropping plans to fire him

US President Donald Trump reportedly considered dismissing Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick but stopped discussing his removal after Lutnick donated $25 million to Trump's presidential library.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Trump was close to replacing Lutnick following revelations that the commerce secretary had visited convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein's private island.

"But Lutnick, a billionaire and former chairman of Wall Street firm Cantor Fitzgerald, made a $25 million donation to Trump's presidential library, and Trump stopped talking about replacing Lutnick," the newspaper reported.

The report did not establish that the donation directly influenced Trump's decision.

Lutnick has also faced criticism over his department's handling of Megaspeed, a Singapore-based data centre company under investigation over suspected violations of US export controls involving Nvidia chips.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has reportedly blamed the Commerce Department for failing to blacklist the company.

Republican Senators Tom Cotton and Thom Tillis have also criticised Lutnick's performance.

Tillis told the Journal that Lutnick "needs to be replaced with somebody who can perform better for the president."

However, Lutnick reportedly maintains a strong relationship with White House chief of staff Stephen Miller.

Trump publicly defended his commerce secretary on Friday, saying he was doing a "very good job."