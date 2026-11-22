South Korea education minister resigns after AI cheating scandal triggers crackdown

South Korea's education minister has resigned following an artificial intelligence cheating scandal that prompted a nationwide crackdown during the country's university entrance examinations.

Choi Kyo-jin stepped down after a candidate admitted using a hidden camera, smartphone and AI technology to achieve a near-perfect score in a national tax accountancy examination.

The confession, made days before South Korea's crucial university entrance exam, known as the suneung, raised concerns about the country's ability to prevent technology-assisted cheating.

Authorities introduced strict security measures, including blocking public Wi-Fi, doubling exam supervisors and checking students for concealed electronic devices.

Students were also told to bring only pencils, while emergency mobile alerts helped officials identify unauthorised phones.

Despite the examination concluding without major incidents, Choi acknowledged that authorities had failed to prepare adequately.

“Now that the exam is over, I take full responsibility and hereby offer my resignation,” he wrote on X.

President Lee Jae Myung accepted his resignation.

Officials reported 111 cases of misconduct involving electronic devices during Thursday's examination, with nearly half detected through emergency alerts.

Students caught cheating could face criminal prosecution and a 10-year ban from retaking the examination.