US government releases Bigfoot files documenting supposed sightings in Montana and Oregon
Wildlife biologist Rodney Johnson examined footprints at three locations in Oregon and collected plaster casts
The US Forest Service has released previously archived documents detailing suspected Bigfoot sightings and mysterious footprints in Montana and Oregon.
The newly published records include a 1982 investigation into unusual tracks discovered in Oregon's Umatilla National Forest, alongside accounts of possible Sasquatch encounters in Montana.
Wildlife biologist Rodney Johnson examined footprints at three locations in Oregon and collected plaster casts to investigate their origins.
Although Johnson initially noted unusual features in the tracks, he identified several reasons to doubt they belonged to Bigfoot.
A later Forest Service report concluded the footprints “were a very clever attempt to perpetrate a hoax”.
Other documents include a 1980 account describing an unidentified creature reportedly walking on its hind legs near an elk carcass in Montana.
A newspaper article from 2003 also described residents discovering hundreds of unusual footprints.
“I didn’t believe it until I saw the tracks,” one witness reportedly said.
The release follows renewed interest in Bigfoot after residents in rural Ontario, Canada, reported suspected sightings earlier this year.
The Bigfoot Mapping Project has collected more than 16,000 reports of alleged encounters.
However, scientists have never confirmed the existence of Bigfoot, also known as Sasquatch.
The documents provide historical accounts of investigations and sightings but do not establish that the creature exists.
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