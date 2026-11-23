COP31 Climate Talks: Countries react after summit collapses without a deal

The COP31 United Nations climate summit ended in deadlock on Sunday, November 22, 2026, marking the first major breakdown in global climate negotiations since Copenhagen in 2009.

Running nearly two days into overtime, negotiations collapsed after the European Union and vulnerable developing nations rejected a final draft proposed by summit hosts Turkey and Australia because it omitted any reference to phasing out fossil fuels.

United Nations:

Secretary-General António Guterres expressed frustration over the lack of an agreement, warning: "There may be no consensus in the negotiating room. There is no ambiguity in the science."

China: Vice Minister Li Gao said the failure to reach consensus meant developing countries had missed important commitments. However, he stressed that the collapse should not be viewed as a failure of multilateralism.

Chris Bowen, President of Negotiations:

Bowen acknowledged progress, including a clean electrification pledge signed by more than 90 countries, but said it was insufficient. He highlighted the fossil fuel dispute, noting that some countries insisted on its inclusion while others threatened to veto the agreement.

Island and Developing Nations:

The Marshall Islands accused negotiators of yielding to oil and gas interests, declaring, "We will not be forced to accept false solutions." Vanuatu warned against backsliding, while Nepal expressed disappointment at returning home without a cover decision.

The Philippines stressed that disagreements must not prevent collective action, calling for climate finance to support mitigation, adaptation and loss and damage.

Kenya reaffirmed its commitment to multilateralism but criticised the decision for failing to recognise Africa's specific needs. It called for COP32 to become "Africa's COP — the COP of delivery."

Brazil:

Negotiator Liliam Chagas said the proposed decision should have addressed climate overshoot, adaptation finance, regional climate funding and support for vulnerable communities.

European Union:

The EU rejected the draft, arguing that an agreement excluding fossil fuels failed to address the climate emergency and represented a step backwards.

United Kingdom and Norway:

UK negotiator Kate Hughes described the draft as inadequate to the urgency of the climate crisis, while Norway's Sigrun Gjerglow Aasland said it reversed previously agreed commitments.

Saudi Arabia:

Its delegation argued that all climate solutions should remain on the table, opposing efforts to exclude particular options.

Summit Presidency:

COP31 President Murat Kurum defended the negotiations, saying countries should not allow disagreements over a single phrase to prevent an outcome. He confirmed that no new draft would be produced without consensus.

Despite the separate electrification pledge, the summit ended without an overarching agreement or new commitments on climate finance and fossil fuel transition, raising further concerns about the prospects of keeping global warming within the 1.5°C threshold.

What's next for COP31?

The annual summit requires consensus when finalizing agreements. That means: no consensus, no deal. Existing frameworks and agreements established in previous years are still in effect.

As reported, the next UN climate summit will take place next year in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia