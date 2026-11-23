EU Commission shuts down EU Academy after cyberattack data leak

The European Commission confirmed on Monday, November 23, 2026, that its EU Academy e-learning platform has been taken offline after being compromised in an ongoing AI-assisted cyberattack against the Commission, exposing users' personal data.

Key Details

spokesperson Thomas Regnier said on Monday,"The EU Academy platform has been affected by the detected cyber campaign against the Commission.This resulted in leak of personal ‌data of EU Academy users. Users have been informed today via the EU Academy website."

An investigation into who was behind ​the attack is ​ongoing ⁠and the Commission is not in a position to ⁠disclose ​any information ​on that, he added.

The Breach & Data Leak:

European Commission spokesperson Thomas Regnier announced that the EU Academy hub—which hosts workshops and courses produced by EU institutions—was affected by the broader cyber campaign first detected on October 22 and publicly disclosed last week. Crucially, Regnier confirmed the intrusion resulted in a leak of personal data belonging to EU Academy users.

User Warning:

The Commission notified affected users via the EU Academy homepage on Monday, advising them to watch out for phishing or unsolicited messages and to avoid sharing personal details with anyone claiming to contact them regarding the platform.

Broader Context:

Regnier said the investigation into the attackers remains ongoing and declined to confirm whether the month-long campaign—which previously forced internal staff applications offline and has been linked by cybersecurity researchers to AI-driven vulnerability tools such as ARTEX—has been fully contained.