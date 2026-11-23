NATO warns Russia could launch nuclear-armed satellite as early as December: Report

NATO members’ intelligence services have raised concerns regarding Russia’s growing ambitions to launch a satellite armed with a nuclear weapon into space this year, as reported by a group of German media outlets on Monday.

As per the intelligence, the satellite named Sputnik-S was assembled several years ago and is stationed in the Moscow region.

According to a joint investigation by German outlets including WDR, NDR, and Süddeutsche Zeitung, Western intelligence believes Russia has built a nuclear-armed satellite named Sputnik-S and could launch it into orbit as early as December.

According to Clash Report, early November intelligence also warned of a potential launch within 60 days. The US Defense Intelligence Agency also assessed in October that Russia is developing a nuclear-capable satellite, a move that goes against the 1967 Outer Space Treaty.

Even Western intelligence suspects Russia’s Kosmos-2553 satellite which was launched in February 2022 was not for peaceful research. The US for years alleged that Russia has been developing a nuclear weapon capable of destroying the satellites.

US Space Command chief Gen. Stephen Whiting warned that roughly one-third of all low Earth orbit satellites could fail within hours or days, with more failing over subsequent months.

Widespread satellite loss would severely disrupt critical global infrastructure, including GPS and telecommunications.

Maj. Gen. Armin Fleischmann of Germany’s Cyber and Information Domain Command said consequences would be “immense: power outages, severe limits on communication or navigation.”

Russia did not issue any response to this report but in 2024 Russia denied claims by US officials of Moscow’s intentions of developing a weapon that could damage enemy satellites through nuclear explosion.