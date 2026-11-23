China-linked hackers suspected in major EU Commission cyberattack: Report

The European Commission is grappling with an ongoing month-long cyberattack against its IT systems and as per the latest update new suspicions emerge over the nefarious attack.

According to Euronews citing two sources with knowledge of the matter, the EU suspects a China-backed hacking group, codenamed “Panda” internally, is behind the cyberattack.

The breach was first detected on 22 October. A month later the attack is still spreading and has not been fully contained, forcing the Commission to take several internal apps and the EU Academy website offline.

"The incident is still under investigation. Public access to the platform has been disabled and measures to contain, mitigate and limit the impact of the incident have been taken, including the implementation of preventive, detective and corrective controls," reads the EU Academy's website.

Names and email addresses of EU Academy users were leaked. Authorities are warning users to watch out for targeted phishing attacks, though no data theft affecting Commission staff has been confirmed yet.

According to the current threat assessment, the China-linked actor is not targeting specific individuals. In fact, the attackers appear to be testing how deeply they can compromise the Commission’s network. Suspicion of Chinese state involvement stems from the attack’s sophistication and the use of ARTEX which is a Chinese developed AI tool used to find exploitable vulnerabilities.

This is the third China-linked cyberattack to hit the Commission this year, following earlier incidents targeting its Europa.eu cloud infrastructure and its mobile infrastructure in January.