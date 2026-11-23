Brexit: Andy Burnham hails ‘landmark’ UK-EU reset deal as parliament’s biggest growth boost
The UK prime minister says the Brussels accord cuts food prices and opens youth visas, even as EU tuition fee demands threaten a final sign-off
British Prime Minister Andy Burnham is hailing Friday’s (November 20) Brussels summit accord with the European Union as "the single biggest growth measure to be delivered in this parliament," preparing to address MPs in the House of Commons today (Monday, Nov. 23) while campaigning at a Kent supermarket to highlight expected drops in weekly grocery bills.
Key Quotes & Latest Remarks ahead of November 23. Commons Preview:
Ahead of his afternoon statement to Parliament, Downing Street briefed that Burnham will tell MPs the package is "the single biggest growth measure to be delivered in this parliament"—projecting a boost of up to £17 billion ($22 billion) a year (0.5% of UK GDP) by 2040.
Closing the Brexit Chapter:
Speaking alongside European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President António Costa in Brussels, Burnham declared:
"Ten years on from Brexit, today we open a new chapter—repairing a broken status quo with a Britain that is closer to Europe. Today we do draw a line on a decade of drift and division."
Message to Young Britons:
Emphasizing the new reciprocal Youth Experience Scheme (allowing up to 100,000 people aged 18–30 from each side to live, work, or study for up to three years), Burnham told younger voters:
"Brexit did take away opportunity from our young people. It limited their horizons... This deal really is about lifting your life chances. Hope is the word."
On Future EU Integration & Referendum Red Lines:
Pressed by reporters on whether the UK could eventually rejoin the EU single market or bloc, Burnham acknowledged that "incremental steps only take us so far," while insisting Friday’s package represents "the limit of what we can achieve in this parliament" and promising: "The British people will be the boss of what happens next. We will not be running ahead of public opinion."
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