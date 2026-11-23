Emmanuel Macron proposes reviving constitutional fiscal rules to calm French debt fears

French President Emmanuel Macron has floated reviving a shelved 2011 constitutional amendment to impose binding multi-year fiscal rules on public finances, seeking to reassure bond investors rattled by France’s swelling debt load and political deadlock ahead of next year’s presidential election

Speaking to French daily Le Figaro, Macron said that if financial market turbulence persists into the new year, revisiting the 2011 "golden rule" could help anchor fiscal discipline.

"If there is still volatility between now and January, thinking about a 'golden rule' of the type proposed in 2011 could be an idea worth exploring," Macron said, adding that a debate on the measure was "not illegitimate" as authorities closely monitor borrowing costs and the yield spread between French and German government bonds.

How the 2011 Amendment Works:

Binding multi-year targets—originally drafted under former President Nicolas Sarkozy, the reform requires parliament to pass binding framework laws setting minimum three-year ceilings for public spending, revenue, and the budget balance.

Constitutional Court Oversight:

France’s Constitutional Council would be empowered to strike down annual budget laws that breach those multi-year targets.

Procedural Shortcut:

Because both the National Assembly and the Senate already approved the exact text in 2011 before Sarkozy halted the process, Macron could bypass early legislative stages and submit it directly to a referendum or a joint session of parliament at Versailles—where it requires a three-fifths majority to pass.

Economic & Political Backdrop

Macron’s comments come as Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu’s minority government struggles to push a tight 2027 budget through a fractured parliament amid public protests over spending restraint.

Party Reactions & Hurdles

Supporters:

Centrist allies and the mainstream right favor the measure, while far-right National Rally (RN) leader Marine Le Pen—whose party holds over 20% of the National Assembly—has expressed general support for constitutional debt limits, though she remains cautious on the 2011 text's specifics

Critics:

Left-wing parties have rejected the idea as an anti-democratic straitjacket on future governments' economic policies, while political analysts cited by Le Monde questioned the feasibility of passing a constitutional overhaul just five months before the April–May 2027 presidential election.

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