Bayer shares drop after Roundup settlement gets court approval

Bayer’s shares were seen to be fluctuating during trading, on Monday after a judge in Missouri approved the German group's $7.25 billion Roundup settlement on Friday.

The shares were up as much as 4.5% shortly after the market opened, but reversed gains to trade 3% lower by ⁠0835 GMT after the settlement was made.

Bayer has been grappling with Roundup litigation since it bought the weedkiller's maker Monsanto for $63 billion in 2018.

Its shares have, by the grace of many legal victories, risen around 44% so far this year.

Deutsche Bank analysts said the final approval should not come as a major surprise, with Bayer comments and press reports following the September hearing having already pointed to ⁠a favourable outcome.

The settlement in Missouri's state court, announced in February, aimed to resolve nearly all current and future Roundup claims in the US.

Bayer had faced approximately 65,000 claims in US state and federal ⁠courts from people who said they developed cancer after using Roundup at home or on the job.

According to the settlement worth more than 7 billion, people affected could receive anywhere from $10,000 to $165,000 in compensation, depending on whether their work in agriculture or other occupations exposed them to higher levels of glyphosate, the age when they were diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma as well as other factors.

Analysts at Jefferies said the approval materially ⁠reduced the size and uncertainty surrounding Bayer's glyphosate liabilities.

The settlement excludes some lawsuits that remain pending in federal court. Bayer ⁠has said that about 200 of those cases are still being litigated, and that the June Supreme Court decision gave it strong defenses.