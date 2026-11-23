Germany on alert as 450 schools receive bomb threats, police respond

Germany is on high alert as about 450 German schools received bomb threats via email on Monday morning, as reported by newspaper Bild.

The reports of bomb threats were cited by police in several locations across Germany and they are investigating these claims, but they do not currently have reason to treat them as credible threats.

“It is currently not the police's view that the threats are credible, but they understandably create insecurity locally at the schools,” they said.

Given the lack of existence of any credibility in the threats, police see no reason to evacuate any school or implement any special safety measures. As per the officials, the specialized units also searched the locations and they found no suspicious devices.

"The same word-for-word threats were received this morning at the various eductional institutes," police wrote in a press release.

"Based on preliminary findings other federal states are also affected by the threatening messages."

"At present the police are not working on the assumption of the bomb threats being serious and recommend that schools do not implement evacuation measures and continue their normal operations," they said.

Police are also investigating the origin of emails and potential authors.

Comparable reports have begun surfacing in Denmark, directly north of Germany.

These incidents follow a series of coordinated, and ultimately false, bomb threats directed at multiple European schools. Together, they point to a wider campaign of disruption across the continent in recent weeks, which has also included threats against commercial flights and the hacking of supermarket cooling systems to destroy large quantities of food.

Earlier this month, hundreds of schools in Scotland and Northern Ireland also received similar bomb threats which proved a hoax.