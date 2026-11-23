European natural gas prices surge 8.6% as forecast cold snap deepens winter supply fears

European natural gas prices jumped sharply on November 23 as updated weather models pointed to a prolonged cold snap across northwest Europe into early December, intensifying concerns over depleted winter storage reserves and tight global liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies.

Benchmark Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) month-ahead futures surged as much as 8.6% in early trading to an intraday high of €96.08 per megawatt-hour (MWh)—the highest level since November 13—before paring gains to trade around €92.50/MWh.

In the UK, the front-month National Balancing Point (NBP) contract climbed 12.12 pence to 233 pence per therm, touching an intraday peak of 238.60 pence.

Key Drivers Behind the Surge

Sub-Normal Temperature Forecasts:Meteorological models show temperatures across northwest Europe falling 3°C to 5°C below the 30-year seasonal average this week and 5°C to 8°C below normal in early December. Weaker wind generation is also increasing reliance on gas-fired power plants, adding to demand.

Depleted Storage Cushion:

According to Gas Infrastructure Europe data, EU storage sites stood at 69.17% capacity, equivalent to roughly 781 terawatt-hours (TWh), heading into Monday. This is the lowest level for this point in the heating season in more than a decade and well below the approximately 81% recorded a year earlier. Germany's reserves are even lower, at around 61%. Since late October, European countries have already drawn down roughly 10%–11% of the gas injected during the summer refilling season.

Middle East and Norwegian Supply Constraints:

Disruptions to LNG shipments from Qatar and the wider Persian Gulf amid ongoing military hostilities and vessel attacks near the Strait of Hormuz continue to restrict global seaborne supplies.

At the same time, maintenance and field outages in Norway, including reduced output at the Troll gas field, have curtailed pipeline deliveries to the continent.

Asian Competition and Upcoming Russian Ban:

Colder conditions in parts of East Asia are keeping spot LNG demand firm, intensifying competition for available cargoes. European buyers also face further supply uncertainty ahead of the EU's full ban on Russian gas imports taking effect in January.

Impact on Households and Energy Bills

The wholesale price spike is adding pressure on governments and households ahead of peak winter heating demand.

In Great Britain, analysts have forecast that the domestic energy price cap could rise by 26% to £2,166 annually from January, raising concerns that millions of households could face mounting energy debt if freezing conditions persist.

UK energy system operators have said the country should have sufficient gas and electricity to meet demand during the coldest months, partly because higher market prices allow Britain to compete with neighbouring countries for imports.

However, securing supplies at elevated prices could leave British households facing some of Europe's highest energy bills this winter.

Last month, Chancellor John Healey announced £100 in support for 20 million households in council tax bands A to D to help with energy bills.

However, consumer advocate Moriarty warned that the assistance, while welcome, "simply won't stretch far enough for those who need the most support."

"Many households will quickly burn through it, leaving them at risk of deeper debt or being unable to top up their prepayment meter just as winter bites.

"The government must take action before the cold weather takes hold. A targeted top-up to the warm home discount and an emergency support credit for prepayment customers are vital, practical lifelines that will stop households being left in the cold and dark this winter."