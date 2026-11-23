Elon Musk reacts to Jensen Huang’s return as Nvidia CEO
Elon Musk has been the leading voice in calling for Jensen Huang return
Elon Musk has been among the key voices calling for the reinstatement of Jensen Huang as CEO of Nvidia since his resignation.
Now, as the chip company's board reinstated the semiconductor executive to his original post, the Tesla founder made brief initial remarks on X, writing, “The mistake has been corrected.”
Musk's reaction follows President Donald Trump's tweet, praising the Nvidia board for reinstating Huang as the company's chief executive.
Mentioning the attorney general, Trump said he was informed that the U.S. government has no evidence of unlawful conduct against Huang.
He wrote, "The United States Government has no reason to believe that Jensen’s return to NVIDIA poses any risk to National Security."
"The Attorney General of the United States has confirmed that the U.S. Government does not possess evidence that he has engaged in any unlawful conduct."
Personally vouching for Huang, Trump described the Nvidia chief in glowing terms.
"On a personal note, I have gotten to know Jensen, and he is a Great Patriot and National Treasure," he penned.
Trump concluded, “Congratulations to Jensen, the NVIDIA Board, to the People of the United States — and, indeed, the World! Thank you for your attention to this matter."
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