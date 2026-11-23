Trump says no evidence of 'wrongdoing' as Jensen Huang returns as Nvidia CEO

In the wake of Jensen Huang's reinstatement as Nvidia CEO, President Donald Trump backed the decision, saying no evidence of unlawful conduct was found in questions raised by his own U.S. government.



In a lengthy social media post, Trump hailed the Nvidia board for reinstating the semiconductor executive as CEO, adding that the trillion-dollar chip company needs Huang's leadership to excel and, by extension, the U.S. economy.

Mentioning the attorney general, Trump said he was informed that no evidence of unlawful conduct against Huang has been presented to the U.S. government.

He wrote, "The United States Government has no reason to believe that Jensen’s return to NVIDIA poses any risk to National Security."

"The Attorney General of the United States has confirmed that the U.S. Government does not possess evidence that he has engaged in any unlawful conduct."

Personally vouching for Huang, Trump described the Nvidia chief in glowing terms.

"On a personal note, I have gotten to know Jensen, and he is a Great Patriot and National Treasure," he penned.

Nvidia, meanwhile, has been under scrutiny over compliance with U.S. export controls; Trump told them to continue ensuring they follow their legal obligations.

"Separately, NVIDIA should continue its thorough internal investigation of the Company’s compliance with U.S. export controls to ensure that it is fulfilling its legal obligations and Patriotic Duty to protect U.S. National Security."

Capping off, Trump wrote, Congratulations to Jensen, the NVIDIA Board, to the People of the United States — and, indeed, the World! Thank you for your attention to this matter."