US appeals court ends legal fight over 20,000 California election ballots
The DOJ had sought to block the ballots until authorities could verify the immigration status of voters it alleged were noncitizens
A US federal appeals court has approved the Justice Department's request to dismiss a lawsuit seeking to prevent California from counting approximately 20,000 ballots during the November midterm elections.
The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals approved the dismissal on Monday, formally ending a legal dispute between the Trump administration and California election officials.
The Justice Department had sought to block the ballots until authorities could verify the immigration status of voters it alleged were noncitizens.
Federal prosecutors previously acknowledged that the case would become irrelevant after Election Day because officials could no longer prevent the ballots from being counted.
The legal battle emerged ahead of the closely contested midterm elections, amid broader federal scrutiny of voting procedures across the United States.
The administration had also threatened criminal charges against California election workers who counted the disputed ballots.
Federal authorities issued grand jury subpoenas to election clerks in Los Angeles and Orange counties.
The Justice Department separately abandoned election-related subpoenas in Alaska following Democrat Mary Peltola's Senate victory.
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