Van Hollen said he would question Huang about Nvidia's efforts to expand exports of advanced AI chips to China

Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen has accused the Trump administration of political corruption following Jensen Huang's reinstatement as Nvidia chief executive, raising concerns over US artificial intelligence policy and chip exports to China.

Van Hollen described Huang's return as “exhibit A” of the “political corruption and rot at the heart of the Trump administration’s big tech and AI policy”.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, the Maryland senator said he would question Huang about Nvidia's efforts to expand exports of advanced AI chips to China when the executive appears before the Senate banking committee next week.

Van Hollen also highlighted Nvidia's $25 million donation to Trump's White House ballroom project, Huang's political contributions and the president's personal Nvidia stock holdings as potential concerns.

He welcomed criticism of Huang's reinstatement from some Republican lawmakers, particularly over national security risks.

Van Hollen, who is challenging Chuck Schumer for Senate majority leader, said regulating artificial intelligence should be a priority during Congress's first 100 days.

He is backing proposals to accelerate bipartisan AI legislation and establish a joint congressional committee to examine the technology's wider impact.

The senator also supports penalties for technology companies developing AI systems that could endanger public safety.