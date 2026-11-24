Moscow accused Estonia, a member of NATO, of allowing Ukrainian drones to use its airspace for attacks on Russia

Russia has threatened Estonia with “open war”, accusing the Baltic country of hostile actions amid escalating tensions over its planned border closure.

Russia's Foreign Ministry issued the warning on Monday after summoning Estonia's chargé d'affaires in Moscow, Marek Uhtegi, to protest Tallinn's decision.

“The Estonian diplomat was once again told that such provocative and extremely dangerous actions are on the verge of triggering open war with Russia,” the ministry said.

Moscow accused Estonia, a member of NATO, of allowing Ukrainian drones to use its airspace for attacks on Russia and obstructing Russian shipping in the Baltic Sea.

Estonia rejected the allegations, insisting it does not permit foreign military operations from its territory.

The dispute follows Estonia's announcement that it would close border crossings with Russia from 1 December for at least six months.

Tallinn accused Russian security services of involvement in an attempted arson attack on an Estonian defence company, allegations Moscow denies.

Russia warned that the border closure could have consequences for Estonia and its NATO allies.

Meanwhile, NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte said the alliance was monitoring developments in Estonia and Poland following recent security incidents.

He said NATO would continue assessing its defence and deterrence capabilities as tensions across the Baltic region increase.