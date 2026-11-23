UK faces early winter as snow and freezing temperatures forecast

The United Kingdom is gearing up for an early arrival of winter, with snow, frost and below-freezing temperatures expected across several parts of the country this week.

The yellow cold health alert has been extended for the North West, North East and Yorkshire and the Humber until 9am on Tuesday, November 24.

Cold weather and snow forecast

Met Office meteorologist Tom Morgan said, “We’ve got one more week of meteorological autumn to go but winter will be making somewhat of an early arrival for some of us through the week ahead.”

He further issued a warning that although milder weather systems could arrive from the Atlantic, most areas would likely remain cold, with potential snowfall, particularly over higher ground in northern regions.

The country is likely to face cold temperatures below freezing overnight, with rural parts of Scotland possibly recording lows of -9C. Frost and freezing fog were also possible across the Midlands.

Health alert and rain warning

The UK Health Security Agency stated the yellow health alert indicates that cold weather intensifies the situation, posing a significant impact on healthcare services and greater risks to vulnerable people.

Meanwhile, the Met Office has issued a yellow rain warning for Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly from 10am to 11:59pm on Tuesday.

Rain and hill snow are likely to persist across Scotland on Wednesday, while further rain could move eastwards across the country towards Friday.