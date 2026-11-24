Trump condemned Newsom's decision to commute more than 500 death sentences to life imprisonment without parole

US President Donald Trump has criticised California Governor Gavin Newsom and the Democratic Party during a Justice Department speech focused on violent crime and the death penalty.

According to the Associated Press, Trump condemned Newsom's decision to commute more than 500 death sentences to life imprisonment without parole.

The president accused Democrats of being too lenient towards criminals and failing to protect public safety.

“For years now, we have watched the radical left commit one betrayal of justice and safety after another,” Trump said on Monday.

Newsom defended his decision, describing it as one of the most difficult of his political career because of the impact on victims' families.

Most of the commutations still require approval from California's Supreme Court.

Responding to Trump, Newsom accused the president of using presidential pardons to benefit wealthy associates.

“Justice should be about the people we serve, not the political interests of the people in power,” Newsom said.

Attorney General Todd Blanche also addressed the gathering, reaffirming the administration's support for law enforcement and the death penalty.