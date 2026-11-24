Gavin Newsom fires back at Trump after criticism over California death penalty decision
Trump condemned Newsom's decision to commute more than 500 death sentences to life imprisonment without parole
US President Donald Trump has criticised California Governor Gavin Newsom and the Democratic Party during a Justice Department speech focused on violent crime and the death penalty.
According to the Associated Press, Trump condemned Newsom's decision to commute more than 500 death sentences to life imprisonment without parole.
The president accused Democrats of being too lenient towards criminals and failing to protect public safety.
“For years now, we have watched the radical left commit one betrayal of justice and safety after another,” Trump said on Monday.
Newsom defended his decision, describing it as one of the most difficult of his political career because of the impact on victims' families.
Most of the commutations still require approval from California's Supreme Court.
Responding to Trump, Newsom accused the president of using presidential pardons to benefit wealthy associates.
“Justice should be about the people we serve, not the political interests of the people in power,” Newsom said.
Attorney General Todd Blanche also addressed the gathering, reaffirming the administration's support for law enforcement and the death penalty.
-
Gas explosion kills 6, injures 10 in Vietnam's Hanoi
-
Russia’s nuclear satellite threat: NATO reveals its possible ‘response options’
-
Ukraine's Patriot missile supply faces US approval delay: Report
-
Indonesian official addresses treason charges against former police chief
-
Princeton PhD student held by ICE after arrest at Washington airport
-
Ousted Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina announces return: Report
-
Jimmy Gomez to leave Congress after House panel finds misconduct towards female staffer
-
Pentagon warns Canada's military shortfalls threaten North American security
-
Mamdani attacks Jensen Huang over his scandal’s impact on US workers’ pensions
-
NATO strengthens Poland's air defences following Russian missile incident
-
US appeals court ends legal fight over 20,000 California election ballots
-
JD Vance played key role in Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's reinstatement, White House allies claim