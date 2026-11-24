JD Vance played key role in Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's reinstatement, White House allies claim

US Vice-President JD Vance reportedly played a central role in persuading Nvidia's board to reinstate Jensen Huang as chief executive following his resignation over national security concerns.

According to Politico, Vance worked closely with President Donald Trump over the weekend to push for Huang's return after concluding there was insufficient evidence that he had broken the law or compromised national security.

Huang resigned earlier this month following allegations of an extramarital affair with a suspected Chinese spy.

Two sources familiar with the discussions said Trump and Vance considered Huang important to America's artificial intelligence industry, particularly his support for open-source AI models.

Vance reportedly used his longstanding Silicon Valley relationships to help persuade Nvidia's board.

Trump acknowledged the vice-president's involvement during a CNBC interview on Monday.

“I was also dealing with the vice president, JD Vance was great,” Trump said.

Nvidia subsequently confirmed Huang's reinstatement, saying its board had consulted senior US officials and was satisfied there was no national security risk.