Mamdani attacks Jensen Huang over his scandal’s impact on US workers’ pensions

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has criticised Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang over the economic impact of his infidelity scandal, arguing that ordinary Americans should not suffer financial consequences from a billionaire's personal life.

According to Politico, Mamdani made the remarks during a press conference in Brooklyn on Monday, highlighting the impact of Nvidia's recent stock market volatility on public sector pensions.

“I do not think that working people across the country signed up for their pensions being tied to the question of Jensen Huang’s fidelity to his marriage and yet, for many days, that had a massive impact,” Mamdani said.

Huang resigned earlier this month following reports of multiple extramarital affairs, including an alleged relationship with a suspected Chinese spy.

His departure triggered a sell-off in Nvidia and other artificial intelligence stocks, affecting investments held by public pension funds.

However, Nvidia shares rebounded after Huang was reinstated on Monday following pressure from President Donald Trump.

Mamdani also criticised the concentration of wealth among billionaires, referring to unverified reports suggesting Huang could face an $81 billion divorce settlement.

He compared that figure with the estimated annual cost of providing universal childcare to every three- and four-year-old in the United States.