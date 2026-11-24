NATO strengthens Poland's air defences following Russian missile incident

NATO will deploy an advanced early-warning aircraft to Poland after three Russian missiles landed in the country, raising concerns about the war in Ukraine spreading into alliance territory.

According to NBC News, Polish prosecutors confirmed that three Russian Kh-101 missiles landed in Poland on Friday.

Polish Deputy Defence Minister Pawel Zalewski announced the deployment on Monday following a NATO meeting in Brussels.

“An AWACS early-warning aircraft ​will ⁠be made available to Poland,” Zalewski told reporters.

He said the surveillance system would improve Poland's ability to detect potential threats and respond more effectively to security incidents.

The Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) aircraft use powerful radar technology to monitor large areas of airspace and track potential threats.

NATO operates a fleet of 14 AWACS aircraft, based at Geilenkirchen air base in Germany.

During military operations, the aircraft can share radar information with fighter jets, naval vessels and command centres.

The deployment comes shortly after Moscow accused Estonia, a member of NATO, of allowing Ukrainian drones to use its airspace for attacks on Russia.