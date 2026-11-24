Jimmy Gomez to leave Congress after House panel finds misconduct towards female staffer

Democratic Congressman Jimmy Gomez has announced his resignation after a House Ethics Committee investigation found he engaged in sexual misconduct involving a female congressional staffer.

According to NBC News, the California representative said Monday he would step down on December 1, following a report that concluded his behaviour involved unwanted sexual advances and could constitute criminal misdemeanour sexual abuse.

“I recognize the seriousness of the Ethics Committee’s report, and as I previously stated I take full responsibility for the personal mistakes I committed outside of my marriage,” Gomez said.

However, he disputed the committee's conclusions and criticised its investigation, claiming important parts of his testimony were omitted.

The investigation examined two alleged incidents involving a staffer in her mid-20s, who accused Gomez of unwanted sexual contact in 2024.

Gomez acknowledged kissing the woman but maintained that their interactions were consensual.

The Ethics Committee concluded that Gomez had made unwanted sexual advances and said its findings should serve as a warning to other lawmakers.

Senior House Democrats supported his resignation, describing the findings as serious and troubling.

Gomez had already lost his re-election bid to Angela Gonzales-Torres earlier this month.