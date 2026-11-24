Ousted Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina announces return: Report

Ousted Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has plans to return home after more than two years of exile in India on December 16, (the anniversary of the end of her ‌country's 1971 liberation war with Pakistan), a new report by Reuters has just revealed.

What’s important to note is that it is the first time Hasina has set a specific date for her return, potentially raising political and legal tensions in a country where her party is banned and where violence has risen since she sought a new passport and other ⁠documents earlier this month.

The spokesperson, Syed Mozammel Ali has also said, “since Sheikh Hasina was flown to India on a Bangladesh aircraft on August 5th, 2024, she now calls upon the government to arrange for her air transport from Delhi back to Dhaka.”

“Having exiled her contrary ‌to ⁠the Constitution under such circumstances, it is now the responsibility of the government to make possible her return to Bangladesh on Victory Day on December 16th.”

For those unaware, it all happened back during last year’s student-led uprising when she ordered a deadly crackdown, allegations she denied from exile. Moreover, said as many as 1,400 people were killed during the unrest that forced her out of power.