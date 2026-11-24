Russia’s nuclear satellite threat: NATO reveals its possible ‘response options’

The NATO chief has responded to the reports based on Russia’s growing ambition to launch a nuclear-armed satellite in space as early as December.

Speaking at a joint press conference with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Mark Rutte vowed to defend every inch of NATO territory. He also emphasized on protecting the space element as well.

Rutte said NATO had a variety of response options, even if the general ​public does ​not ⁠always see them, adding, "We see situations in Poland ​and Estonia, etc ... When it ​comes ⁠to the military domain, we will always make assessments of our ⁠deterrence ​and defence and ​make updates where necessary."

Rutte's response comes against the backdrop of th Western intelligence report that showed Moscow could launch a satellite armed with a nuclear weapon into space this year, as reported by a group of German media outlets on Monday.

As per the intelligence, the satellite named Sputnik-S was assembled several years ago and is stationed in the Moscow region.

According to Clash Report, early November intelligence also warned of a potential launch within 60 days. The US Defense Intelligence Agency also assessed in October that Russia is developing a nuclear-capable satellite, a move that goes against the 1967 Outer Space Treaty.

According to a joint investigation by German outlets including WDR, NDR, and Süddeutsche Zeitung, Western intelligence believes Russia has built a nuclear-armed satellite named Sputnik-S and could launch it into orbit as early as December.

Maj. Gen. Armin Fleischmann of Germany’s Cyber and Information Domain Command warned of consequences that would be “immense: power outages, severe limits on communication or navigation.”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov dismissed the credibility of such reports, adding “unknown sources are hardly worth taking seriously.”

In a statement to German media, the Russian embassy in Berlin denied what it termed "unfounded allegations," dismissing the reporting as a "propaganda campaign."